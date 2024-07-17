LaBelle Rotary Clubs prepares for new year

Special to Caloosa Belle Independent
LABELLE — The LaBelle Rotary Club enjoyed a great evening on June 22 as they celebrated the end of the Rotary year and began preparing for a new year on July 1. The Rotary Club thanks Jackie Ratica who guided the club to a successful 2023-24 year! Buckle up as Yvette Wingate takes the wheel for 2024-25! The new Rotary theme is The Magic of Rotary as they are going to have a magical year. Board of Directors was sworn in and ready to go and the were filling committee positions. The club already has dates for spaghetti dinners, golf tournament, 5K Turkey trot and the Turkey shoot. Off to a running start already! (Photo courtesy LaBelle Rotary Club)