LaBelle Tractor Supply Store to host pet treat tasting event

Posted Monday, July 15, 2024 2:08 pm

Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in LaBelle. Planned for July 20, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Micheal Murphy, manager of the LaBelle Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on July 20, 2024, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a Pet Clinic.

Participating event partners will include:

• Pet Vet on site from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1840 W. State Road 80. For more information, please contact the LaBelle Tractor Supply at 863-674-1217.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.