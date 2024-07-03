Lake O level up slightly as direct rainfall exceeds evapotranspiration

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/3/24

Direct rainfall into Lake Okeechobee exceeded evapotranspiration last week, causing the lake level to rise slightly.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Hot summer brings algal blooms statewide

Lake O level up slightly as direct rainfall exceeds …

Toxic algal bloom found in water control structure at …

Congressman wants USACE to turn algae into fuel

x