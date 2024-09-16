Letter to the Editor: Are you ready for the blood roundup?

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 8:58 am

OKEECHOBEE — For six weeks I saw my husband fight to live, ultimately receiving a total of 42 units of blood. Though he didn’t make it, I thank those who helped him fight and continue to donate blood every time I’m eligible. My name is Raye and I am the director of the Okeechobee Blood Roundup.

In the past 18 years, The Blood Roundup has cooperated with One Blood in drawing blood to help the sick in Okeechobee as well as throughout Florida. In just two days each year, The Roundup has - through YOUR efforts - drawn 6419 units of blood, potentially saving as many as 19,000 lives. This was done both on the bus and through The Roundup. Please let me challenge you to set a goal of numbers of units you’d like to donate before you no longer walk the earth.

When asked how blood donations are ‘doing’, Paul Caruso, donor recruitment manager at Lake Park’s One Blood office, had this to say: “This has been 10 continuous months that we’ve watched blood donations drop by at least 20%. We are grateful to Okeechobee businesses which allow the bus to park near them.”

Many of our bus drives take place at Walmart, but we are thrilled that you also “Get on the Bus” at other locations. For their participation, One Blood thanks Winn Dixie, Publix, Tractor Supply, the Okeechobee High School, The Sheriff’s Office, Waste Management, Zaxby’s, and Seacoast Bank, for allowing the buses to use their property for Blood Drives.

We thank all Okeechobee people, as well as our winter visitors who are still donating. That, my friends, is why I am asking you to donate again. If you were at the 2023 Blood Roundup last November, you are now eligible to donate red cells or whole blood. If you have donated since then, you WILL still be eligible to donate platelets and continue to save lives right here in Okeechobee.

As you think about The Roundup, please plan to make an appointment - this helps the drive go smoother and faster. The first week in November, go online to OneBlood.org, click on “donate” and follow the prompts or call 1-888-9-DONATE. Look for The Blood Roundup on Saturday, Nov. 23, 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Freshman Campus Auditorium. As always, you will LITERALLY save at least one life, and as a bonus, you will, as well. CLAIM a great prize.