Letter to the Editor: Community is invited to the Blessing of the Badge ceremony

Posted Monday, September 23, 2024 4:37 pm

I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to inform you about an important upcoming event that we believe will be a meaningful opportunity to unite our community.

The Faith & Blue initiative was launched with the mission of building safer, stronger, and more unified communities by fostering partnerships between law enforcement agencies and local groups, especially faith-based organizations. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), in partnership with the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), is proud to participate in Faith & Blue Weekend, taking place on October 11-13, 2024.



As part of this initiative, we are organizing a special event called the “Blessing of the Badge,” where faith-based organizations across Okeechobee are invited to offer prayers and blessings for the men and women serving in law enforcement. This show of support will take place during the Faith & Blue weekend services.



Additionally, we will host a “Blessing of the Badge” ceremony at the steps of the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at 7:45 a.m., and we would be honored if you could attend. This event is open to the entire community, and we are encouraging broad participation to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement officers.We hope this event will serve as a powerful moment of unity and reflection for our community, and we believe your presence will be an important part of its success. We would be grateful if you could spread the word and encourage others to participate as well.If you have any questions or would like more information about Faith & Blue weekend or the “Blessing of the Badge” event, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.Thank you for your time and continued support. We look forward to seeing you at this event and working together to strengthen our community.