Letter to the Editor: Community is invited to the Blessing of the Badge ceremony

The Faith & Blue initiative was launched with the mission of building safer, stronger, and...
I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to inform you about an important upcoming event that we believe will be a meaningful opportunity to unite our community.
The Faith & Blue initiative was launched with the mission of building safer, stronger, and more unified communities by fostering partnerships between law enforcement agencies and local groups, especially faith-based organizations. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), in partnership with the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), is proud to participate in Faith & Blue Weekend, taking place on October 11-13, 2024.
As part of this initiative, we are organizing a special event called the “Blessing of the Badge,” where faith-based organizations across Okeechobee are invited to offer prayers and blessings for the men and women serving in law enforcement. This show of support will take place during the Faith & Blue weekend services.