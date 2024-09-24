The Weekly Clothesline: Do everything for the glory of God

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 12:00 am

Paul wrote that to the people of the Corinthian Church. Notice Paul didn’t say, “Do some things;” he said, “Do all things.” But we still struggle with that today, don’t we? Paul wrote this letter to help the people of God identify problems among themselves and deal with them. He tried to help them live for Christ in a corrupt society. Gee, perhaps we could benefit from his words today.

We deal with problems in society as well as in our churches, and while Paul addresses those issues, his main purpose is to remind the people that whatever problem, whatever solution, they were to do everything for the glory of God, to live in harmony with each other, and to have no divisions among them. Oh, if it were only possible! But it must be, or God wouldn’t have commanded it!

Have you ever thought about how different the world would be if everything we did was for the glory of God? Do you remember the WWJD craze? If you had any problem, you would think: What would Jesus do? Indeed, what a different world this would be!

Life is complicated, however, but so is anything worthwhile. When we take our direction from the life of Jesus and adhere to his teachings, positive results will occur. Jesus gave us the plan to do everything for the glory of God. It isn’t always easy, but as Christians, we follow His plan. It’s the only solution to life. Remember the letters WWJD, and you can’t go wrong.