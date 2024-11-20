Little warrior fights leukemia

Posted Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:03 pm

Molly bravely fights Leukemia just days after her 7th birthday..[Photo courtesy Helen Justis]

OKEECHOBEE — A young girl in the Okeechobee community was showing rabbits in her 4-H club one week and fighting leukemia the next. Now, her family needs help.

Molly O’Neil celebrated her seventh birthday just a few days after her diagnosis. Molly’s mom, Mary, said the first sign something might be wrong with Molly was excessive bruising. She explained Molly would get a bruise that seemed out of proportion to the injury. She thought maybe she needed to change Molly’s diet but took her to her pediatrician to find out. The doctor did blood work and discovered Molly’s platelets and white blood cells were much too low. He contacted the family immediately and sent them directly to Lawnwood Medical Center on Halloween, where Molly received the bloodwork was double-checked but came back the same. She was transferred right away to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, and she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Hopefully, Molly will be released from the hospital and will go to the Joe DiMaggio House (Conine Clubhouse). They provide housing for families facing hospitalization or outpatient treatment. Right now, Molly is dehydrated and struggling to keep food down. All in all, said Mary, Molly is handling chemotherapy treatments well. She will most likely have chemo treatments for at least nine months, daily at first and later possibly changing to have weekends off.

Molly has a 9-year-old brother, and he is still in Okeechobee with his dad. They are close enough to visit, so that is helpful.

The family attends Fountain of Life Church in Okeechobee, and Mary said the members have been very helpful. “They are such a blessing to our family,” said Mary. They have helped with many needs and now are organizing a fundraiser to help the family with expenses. On Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon, stop by Garrard’s Tackle, located at 4375 U.S. 441 South. The church, family and friends are holding a giant yard sale, selling BBQ sandwiches and having several raffles. The prizes for the raffles are things like a guided hog hunt for two and an all-inclusive night fishing trip for two. Tickets are only $20, and the winner will be selected that day.

You can also help Molly and her family by donating financially at Help Molly @ Titherly Just look for Molly’s name.

In addition, you can drop the money off at Fountain of Life and mark it as a gift for Molly.

Many have already helped, and Mary and Molly thank you all from the bottom of their hearts.