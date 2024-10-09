LWVFL, SPLC file emergency motion to extend voter registration due to hurricanes

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 11:40 am

TALLAHASSEE — On Oct. 9, the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWVFL), represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), filed emergency litigation to reopen the voter registration period in Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to extend the Oct. 7 deadline, which fell between hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, argues that state leaders’ refusal to extend the voter registration deadline in response to two life-threatening natural disasters in the final days of the voter registration period makes it impossible or unduly difficult for many Floridians to register to vote by the Oct. 7 deadline.

“The League is deeply concerned about both the safety and voting rights of Florida's citizens in the face of impending Hurricane Milton, following Hurricane Helene. In times of crisis, survival becomes the priority," said Cecile M. Scoon, Esq. and Debbie Chandler, Esq., co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Florida. “Governor DeSantis has shown little regard for the storm's impact on voting rights. While issuing mandatory evacuation orders, he has refused to extend the voter registration deadline, disenfranchising many Floridians who were unable to register due to a disaster beyond their control. With this request ignored, the League is seeking assistance from the courts to protect the right to vote for those affected. Voters should not have to worry about registering to vote while they are trying to protect their lives and communities.”

“Floridians are reeling from Hurricane Helene and preparing for the impending threat of Hurricane Milton – and should not be forced to choose between safety and exercising their fundamental right to vote,” said Matletha Bennette, senior staff attorney for voting rights at the SPLC. “Despite repeated calls from the League of Women Voters of Florida and other voting rights organizations, state leaders refused to take any action as all means of voter registration – including government offices, roads, the Internet and the postal service – were shut down twice within the final days of the registration period. Voters across Florida deserve the opportunity to register to vote, safely, after the threats posed by the storm have subsided.”

"When natural disasters occur, it is critical that states ensure all eligible voters can safely and fully participate in elections, said Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters of the United States. “Voters deserve compassion and flexibility after these catastrophic events to protect the right to vote and prevent further disenfranchisement, especially in vulnerable communities. The League of Women Voters will remain a strong advocate for all voters wherever they are and ensure that democracy will prevail."

Read the filing here.