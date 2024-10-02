LaBelle city commissioner appointed to serve on FLC Legislative Policy Committee

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 11:15 am

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida League of Cities (FLC), the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that LaBelle City Commissioner Hugo Vargas was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2024-2025 Development, Compliance, and Redevelopment Committee, one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by Florida League of Cities President Michael C. Blake, Mayor of Cocoa.

As a Legislative Policy Committee member, Commissioner Vargas will help develop the League’s Legislative Platform, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.

“I am proud to once again serve on an FLC Policy Committee. The decisions that are made in Tallahassee impact our daily lives at home, and it’s very important for me to give our residents in LaBelle a voice and a seat at the table.”

Commissioner Hugo Vargas, was recently reelected to continue serving on the LaBelle City Commission Board. In addition, he serves on the Hendry County Economic Development Council, the LRMC Hospital Board, and is honored to have been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to serve on the Florida State Barber Board.

For a complete list of committee members, as well as more information on each committee and the League’s legislative policy development process, visit https://flcities.com/advocacy-pages/policy-committees.