Volunteers needed to provide free tax services for the upcoming filing season

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 5:04 pm

MOBILE, Ala. — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs are currently recruiting volunteers throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida for the upcoming filing season.

Each year, thousands of volunteers help their community and gain invaluable professional experience. Volunteers often include students, tax professionals, retirees and those looking to help their community.

VITA/TCE sites can be found nationwide and prepare millions of tax returns each year for low-to moderate-income taxpayers at no cost. The free tax program is generally available for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes and help underserved populations such as persons with disabilities, limited English speakers, senior citizens and more.

No experience is necessary to become a VITA or TCE volunteer. Free specialized training is provided by the IRS. Available positions are not limited to tax preparation and can include interpreters, greeters and computer specialists.

Volunteers have the option to participant at both in-person and virtual sites. Hours are often flexible with many sites operating at night and on weekends. Finding a nearby free tax help location is easy. They can often be found in local libraries, community centers, schools and churches. Locate the VITA/TCE site closest to you by using the VITA Locator Tool.

The IRS’ peak period for recruiting volunteers is October through January. Individuals can sign up during other months, but their information will be held until IRS partners are accepting volunteers for the next filing season. Those who signed up within the last two months do not need to sign up again unless their contact information has changed.

To learn more about becoming a VITA/TCE volunteer, visit IRS Tax Volunteers. Those interested can sign up using the VITA/TCE Volunteer and Partner Sign Up. Approximately 14 days after signing up, the IRS will provide a list of available local VITA/TCE sites and an invite to a virtual orientation.