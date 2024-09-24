Glades County approves water and sewer franchise agreements

Glades County Commissioners approved two franchise agreements for water and sewer service in western Glades County ...
MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Commissioners approved two franchise agreements for water and sewer service in western Glades County during their Sept. 23 meeting.
The board granted Lakeport Water Association the exclusive franchise to provide water and sewer services within their designated service area.
The county will have input into issues such as placement of water and sewer lines on county right of way.
The commission also voted to extend the current non-exclusive franchise that Glades County gave Okeechobee Utility Authority.
County Attorney Richard Pringle said they are discuss in discussion with OUA about future expansion of sewer service. He asked the board to extend the original franchise agreement through Sept. 30, 2026.
He said he will come back to the board with a more long-term solution.
“We need to keep up with the deadlines,” said Steve Dobbs, an engineer involved with a Glades County development. “I was informed by OUA the franchise agreement had expired.”
The original 30-year franchise agreement was with Okeechobee Beachwater Association in 1993. Okeechobee Beachwater Association became part of Okeechobee Utility Authority (OUA) when OUA was established in 1995.