Posted Monday, September 23, 2024 1:31 pm

JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE) will host a job fair in Clewiston, Fla. as the organization seeks to fill multiple positions in south Florida.

The event will take place Thursday, October 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Jacksonville District South Florida Operations Office at 525 Ridgelawn Road, Building SF-2, Classroom 525, Clewiston, Florida 33440.

“We are committed to bringing on the best available talent to our work force, and that includes qualified members of the local communities,” said Greg Jones, Chief of the South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston.

“We have direct hiring authority for multiple positions,” said Bill Slaughter, Chief of the Technical Services Branch, South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston. “We are hoping to make tentative job offers that day to qualified candidates to help accomplish the growing volume of work we have on our water infrastructure in south Florida.”

“Right now, we are hiring engineering technicians, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, lock and dam operators and natural resource specialists to carry out our missions. We have direct hiring authority for many of these positions and are hoping to make tentative job offers to accomplish this work,” said Slaughter. We have positions available east, west and south of Lake Okeechobee.

“Job seekers should bring copies of any special equipment or training certificates they hold, and an updated resume,” said Workforce Management Support Specialist Shawndreka Lanier-Douglas. “Many of our employees are veterans, and applicants who are vets should bring a copy of their DD-214 with them.”

The South Florida Operations Office is responsible for the Operations and Maintenance of the Central and Southern Florida Project, the Okeechobee Waterway, and the Canaveral Lock. These projects consist of more than 100 miles of levees, 27 culvert structures through the levee system, 20 spillway structures and six navigation locks. Our flood control mission impacts the 50,000 residents who live around Lake Okeechobee, along the Caloosahatchee River Basin and the St. Lucie Canal, and extends south down to the Florida Everglades.

The agricultural community in south Florida relies heavily on Lake Okeechobee during the dry season to provide the water to keep the fields hydrated and rich, to nourish the crops that are essential to our Nation.

Recreational boaters and commercial vessels navigate across the Okeechobee Waterway, which extends from the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and to the Gulf of Mexico on the west coast.

In addition to these missions, we receive countless visitors who come to fish on Lake Okeechobee, bike the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail, and participate in many other recreational activities.

Jacksonville District offers challenging work assignments throughout Florida. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life, long-term care insurance, a three-tiered retirement plan, Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)], flexible spending account, Employee Assistance Program, personal and sick leave days, and paid federal holidays.

A career with the U.S. government provides employees with a comprehensive benefits package. As a federal employee, you and your family will have access to a range of benefits that are designed to make your federal career very rewarding.

Learn more about the Jacksonville District at https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/ and for federal benefits at https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/benefits/.