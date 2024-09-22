Florida Democrat leaders fire up voters in Belle Glade

Posted Sunday, September 22, 2024 2:55 pm

BELLE GLADE -- On Saturday, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, Florida state Senator Lori Berman, and Jacksonville City Councilman Rahman Johnson joined other Florida Democrats to fire up voters in Belle Glade, Florida. The speakers underscored the threat a second Donald Trump term and Project 2025 would pose to Floridians’ freedoms and economic opportunities, including banning abortion nationwide, eliminating programs Floridians rely on like Head Start, hurting the middle class, and raising costs for working families. They also highlighted how Vice President Harris and Democrats are fighting for a New Way Forward for our country, where our rights are protected and everyone has the opportunity to not just get by, but get ahead.

“We have 45 days to make sure we are taking back Florida,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. “Vice President Harris is charting a New Way Forward, where the middle class thrives and everyone gets a fair shot. And where no one’s trying to tell you how to make your own health care decisions. It's time to reject Trump and Florida MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda and rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.”

“Vice President Harris, like many of us, knows what it’s like to come from a hardworking middle-class family. She knows that when the middle class is strong, America is strong. Let us be bold, let us be big, big enough to let folks know our vote counts, bold enough to send Vice President Harris and Governor Walz to the White House. When we fight for what’s right, we win,” said Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson.

“Look what’s happening in Florida. Republicans are trying to whitewash our history, they instituted an extreme abortion ban, they’re trying to make it hard for you to vote, and we have a candidate who says he has a ‘concept of a health care plan’” said Florida state Sen. Lori Berman. “We are not going back. There couldn’t be a more clear choice in this election. We have, on one side, a candidate who is going backwards, and on the other side, we have a Vice President who is going to move us forward.”

“Florida deserves hope for future generations, and with a Harris-Walz administration, that’s exactly what we’re going to get,” said Jacksonville City Councilman Rahman Johnson. “Vice President Harris has already helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, built roads and bridges and dams, capped prescription costs for seniors at $2,000 per year, and created 16 million jobs in the United States. This election is about more than just politics, it’s about our lives, our futures, our families … it’s about the right for everyone in Belle Glade and beyond to live the American dream. We have an opportunity to change the world on November 5th, because when we fight, we win.