News from the Glades County Property Appraiser: The New Aerial Imagery is Here!

The new aerial imagery has been uploaded to the Glades County Property Appraiser’s website.
By using the map feature, you are able to view and locate schools, public parks, subdivisions, neighborhoods, taxing districts, roads, railroads, lots, blocks, property dimensions, Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation, conservation easements, hydrology, parcel numbers, and property sales by simply selecting the map layer.
Our website allows access to property information from the convenience of your computer and mobile device. I encourage you to take advantage of having this information at your fingertips. Visit our website at www.GladesFLPA.com.
Need help? We will be happy to walk you through accessing any of the website features.
Thank you for allowing my staff and I work for you.
Lorie Ward, C.F.A.
Glades County Property Appraiser
863-946-6025