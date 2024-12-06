Mosquito spraying planned Dec. 10

OKEECHOBEE -- Clarke Environmental Services, Inc. will be conducting adult mosquito control spraying on Dec. 10, 2024 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Approximately 20 road miles are scheduled …
OKEECHOBEE -- Clarke Environmental Services, Inc. will be conducting adult mosquito control spraying on Dec. 10, 2024 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Approximately 20 road miles are scheduled to be treated, weather permitting, in residential areas to the west of the Okeechobee County airport by truck mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer.
Okeechobee residents are encouraged to report high concentrations of mosquitos to the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 1-800-203-6485. Residents can also help by: