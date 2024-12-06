Mosquito spraying planned Dec. 10

Mosquito spraying planned Dec. 10

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE -- Clarke Environmental Services, Inc. will be conducting adult mosquito control spraying on Dec. 10, 2024 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Approximately 20 road miles are scheduled to be treated, weather permitting, in residential areas to the west of the Okeechobee County airport by truck mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer.

Okeechobee residents are encouraged to report high concentrations of mosquitos to the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 1-800-203-6485. Residents can also help by:

• Removing standing water in water bowls, bird baths and plants etc.
• Keep grass cut short.
• Fix screens and keep rain gutters clean.

Please contact Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management with any questions or concerns about truck mounted spraying by email at rshelt@okeechobeecountyfl.gov or phone at 863-763-3212.

mosquito, Okeechobee

Comments

