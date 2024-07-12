National Day of the Cowboy Raffle at the Okeechobee Library

National Day of the Cowboy Raffle at the Okeechobee Library

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — To celebrate National Day of the Cowboy, the Okeechobee County Library is raffling off a copy of the new photobook American Grit: Florida Crackers, Cowboys & Cowhunters by Adam Rountree on Saturday, July 27, which features Okeechobee locals, photos, and history!

Visit the Okeechobee County Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/okelibrary, to like their page and comment your favorite Cowboy books and movies for a chance to win!

