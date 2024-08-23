No golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Posted Friday, August 23, 2024 10:40 am

From the Ocean to Lake Okeechobee, Florida’s 21st congressional district has seen significant development in recent years. And that’s exactly why we need places like Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The park's nearly 11,500 acres are a pristine pocket of wilderness and it needs to be protected. I’m opposed to the proposal to open up the park for development and I will fight tooth and nail to protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

That’s why, I’m demanding that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and its Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC) hold an open and transparent public forum on this proposal. EVERY member of the ARC, who will be responsible for approving the proposal, needs to be in attendance. They need to hear from ALL OF US about why this asinine idea cannot move forward.

Right now, only a “subject matter” is slated to speak. I think that’s a huge middle finger to our community. Think about that? The ARC has the power to decide the fate of our park, but they don’t have the courage to meet eye-to-eye with the people who will actually be impacted.

I think that’s bullshit and I know YOU agree. That’s also why I’m urging you to email the ARC members directly and let them know how you feel.