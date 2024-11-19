OCFR responds to vehicle fire

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire last week. The fire occurred on Nov. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 179 southbound on the Florida Turnpike.
The OCFR crews were dispatched as mutual aid to Indian River County.
When they arrived, they found a fully engulfed tractor trailer. The driver had detached the trailer from the truck, and only the truck was on fire. The fire appeared to have started in the area of the tires or the brakes.
The fire was extinguished using approximately 500 gallons of water and one gallon of foam. The diesel tank on the driver’s side had ruptured, and there was diesel runoff that was also on fire approximately 4 feet into the grass area on the shoulder of the road.
After all fire was extinguished and the smoke was mitigated, the scene was turned over to Indian River County Fire Rescue, and OCFR cleared the scene.