Okeechobee angels help a stranger

Posted Thursday, November 21, 2024 11:01 am

OKEECHOBEE — In this season of Thanksgiving, one woman took to Facebook to thank a special person.

“I met my angel tonight, and his name is Casey Platt. I’ve been at the hospital dealing with medical issues with my husband since Monday and today everything is fine, thank God… I also needed four new tires on my car, so I got them and was driving in the dark and raining night when I smelled burning rubber and was afraid to drive or stop. I put my hazards on and was driving very slowly when my angel appeared. He pulled up next to me and asked if I needed help. I followed Casey and his friend to a safe place and saw that one of my new tires was off the rim. In the dark, and under the rain they both took charge, took my tire off, inflated the spare and gave me his number, just in case something else happened on my way, and they would come and help. I’m so thankful and grateful to both of them. I just wanted everyone to know that there’s goodness in this world, and God takes care of us and sends one of his angels. Casey, thank you is not enough for what you and your friend did for me. May God bless and protect both of you, and I’m forever grateful. PS, I offered him money for their help but they refused ,” wrote Feryal Monayarji.

Many chimed in to say this is normal behavior for Platt, and others said Okeechobee is full of people who care for others. Thank you for sharing your story, Feryal. It’s nice to be reminded that there are good people all around us.