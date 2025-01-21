Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Irma Sanchez, 42, Northwest 45th Terrace, was arrested Jan. 11 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with habitually driving without a license. Bond was set at $500.
- Tomas Hernandez, 56, no address given, was addressed Jan. 10 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with DUI and two counts possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $31,000.
- Curtis Fountain was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with domestic battery by strangulation.
- Christina Goetz was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with battery on a person age 65 or older.
- Colby Frank, 32, Southeast 25th Street, was arrested Jan. 13 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with DUI with property damage. Bond was set at $750.
- Malcolm Jones, 23, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested Jan. 12 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Christain Walls, 40, Leesburg, was arrested Jan. 3 by OCSO Deputy Kayla Kanarick and charged with battery on hospital staff and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Mario Martinez, 37, Northwest First Street, was arrested Jan. 10 by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with two counts battery/second or subsequent offense, resisting arrest and hindering contact with law enforcement. Bond was set at $8,000.
- Jay Levesque, 31, State Road 78 West, was arrested Jan. 12 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Netgyne Morancy, 28, Northeast 19th Drive, was arrested Jan. 15 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with habitually driving without a license and failure to register a vehicle. Bond was set at $5,500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.