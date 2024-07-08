Okeechobee community enjoys fireworks show

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 12:45 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Hundreds of Okeechobee community members gathered at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Saturday, July 6 for the community fireworks show.

The gates opened to the public at 6 p.m. and many people came early to get a good parking spot and enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks that lined the paved circle in front of the arena building. Kids threw balls and Frisbees in the grassy areas. Someone brought a cornhole game. Some people brought folding chairs or spread blankets on the grass.

A few people brought their own fireworks to set off before the show.

The fireworks show almost didn't happen. On June 26, an article on LakeONews.com alerted readers that no fireworks were planned for the 2024 Independence Day. Michael Hazellief who along with J.D. Mixon and the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police), headed up the event for more than a decade, said after Mixon moved away, Hazellief did not feel able to handle it on his own.

Many community members were saddened by the news. A few, led by a take-charge businesswoman, did something about it.

Anita Nunez arranged with Zambelli Fireworks to present a fireworks show on Saturday, July 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. Nunez donated $10,000 for fireworks, which was enough for a small fireworks show, about half the size of the 2023 show. She said they could not hold the show on July 4 because the fireworks company was already booked up. After this was announced on LakeONews.com, other community members stepped up to help. Not only did they raise enough to fund the full $20,000 show, they raised an additional $10,000 to go toward the 2025 fireworks.

The fireworks show, which started at 9:15 p.m., did not disappoint.

“Great job on the fireworks,” Gina Lamb Williams posted on the Lake Okeechobee News Facebook page. “They were absolutely awesome. Thank you to everyone that made this happen. It was genuinely loved!”

“Thank you so much to everyone who came together to bring fireworks to Okeechobee!” posted Crystal Raulerson. “It was a wonderful 20 minute show! My family really enjoyed it and we got way more than we could have hoped for!”

“Great show!” agreed Sandra Zamora. “Thank you to all the sponsors who made it possible. That’s what small towns do.”

“Third show I’ve seen in the past week. This was the best by far. Great job Okeechobee,” added Tina Lincoln Gomez.

“Thanks to all who sponsored it,” posted Lori O’Fallon. “Twenty straight minutes of fireworks, one after another.”

“One of the best shows I have seen in our town,” agreed Brenda Robbins Butts. “Especially the grand finale. Thank you to the sponsors!”

Want to help with future celebrations?

Nunez said they need to organize a committee to be in charge of future community Fourth of July celebrations. She doesn’t want to be in charge of the committee but is willing to help get the committee organized. Nunez said she has property on Parrott Avenue which can be used for fundraisers in the future.