Okeechobee County School Board approves lower millage rate

Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 12:11 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School Board voted to approve the tax rate of 3.096 mills for the 2024-2025 operating budget at the July 23 meeting, a decrease 0.045 from the 2023-2024 millage rate of 3.141.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of property value.

The operating budget totaled $79,739,925. The capital projects budget totals $111,108,730, which will go towards things such as the continued construction on the new Okeechobee High School, as well as HVAC upgrades at Everglades Elementary, and a new roof for South Elementary.

The approved total tentative budget for the 2024-2025 school year is $216,104,470.

Another total discussed was the $8,114,649 in ESSER Grant funds. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are a part of the federal stimulus laws passed by Congress and have certain allowable uses, meaning the funds cannot be used if a project does not meet certain criteria. If not used, the funds will have to be returned and redistributed. Board member Malissa Morgan expressed concern at finding ways to use the money as opposed to returning it because when it’s redistributed it could potentially mean less money in the future. Superintendent Dylan Tedders, however, pointed out the possibility that the funds could be redistributed in the future and assigned to something that the school board may have a use for.

The board also voted to approve the start times for 2024-2025 school year, as well as reviewing the Open House Schedule for all Okeechobee County Schools. You can find the start and end times, as well as the Open House Schedule by visiting go.boarddocs.com/fl/okee/Board.nsf/files/D78S4C70D667/$file/24-25%20School%20Times%20-%20Revised%20-%2007-23-24.pdf

In 2023 a bill (CS/HB 733) was passed that will require the change of start times for all Florida schools that must be in effect by July 1 2026. While it was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, it will not be going into effect in Okeechobee County for the 2024-2025 school year. Superintendent Tedders expressed concern that some of the younger children would be out in the dark due to the start times that all Florida schools are expected to adopt. Superintendent Tedders is hoping that enough smaller districts will be in the same situation as Okeechobee and that collectively they might appeal to the local legislature for leniency.

Okeechobee is expected have 52 fewer students for the upcoming school year, a decrease that the superintendent attributes to an increase in at-home instructional programs and a lower birth rate.

There are 25 classroom vacancies and five support service vacancies, totaling 30 vacancies for instructional teachers going into the new school year.

You can view the meeting agenda and complete annual budget at www.okee.k12.fl.us/