Okeechobee Junior Leaders graduate on June 27

The Okeechobee Junior Leaders Impact Presentations and Graduation Ceremony for group #2
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Junior Leaders Impact Presentations and Graduation Ceremony for group #2 will be held on Saturday, June 27 at the Okeechobee High School Media Center, 2800 U.S. 441 North, at 9 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP at alex@ocedcorp.com.
8:45 a.m. -- Registration at OHS
• Guests arrive and register at the High School Main Office
• ID required - Report to media room
9:00 a.m. -- Welcome
9:10 a.m. -- Opening Remarks
• Florida Power and Light
• Seacoast Bank
9:30 a.m. -- Student Impact Presentations
• OJL students present their impact projects to classmates and members of the public
10:45 a.m. -- Presentation of Graduate
• Graduates presented certificates and stipends
11:00 a.m. -- Closing
• The OCEDC closes; academic staff and graduates exit for pictures
The Economic Developmen Corporation extends their gratitude to their program partners for their enduring financial support throught the years.