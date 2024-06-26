Okeechobee Junior Leaders graduate on June 27

Okeechobee Junior Leaders graduate on June 27

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Junior Leaders Impact Presentations and Graduation Ceremony for group #2 will be held on Saturday, June 27 at the Okeechobee High School Media Center, 2800 U.S. 441 North, at 9 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP at alex@ocedcorp.com.

Graduation Program

8:45 a.m. -- Registration at OHS
• Guests arrive and register at the High School Main Office
• ID required - Report to media room

9:00 a.m. -- Welcome

• Welcome address from OCEDC

9:10 a.m. -- Opening Remarks
• Florida Power and Light
• Seacoast Bank

9:30 a.m. -- Student Impact Presentations
• OJL students present their impact projects to classmates and members of the public

10:45 a.m. -- Presentation of Graduate
• Graduates presented certificates and stipends

11:00 a.m. -- Closing
• The OCEDC closes; academic staff and graduates exit for pictures

The Economic Developmen Corporation extends their gratitude to their program partners for their enduring financial support throught the years.

