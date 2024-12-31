Okeechobee Police Department Urges Safe Driving This New Year’s Eve

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Okeechobee, FL - As we prepare to ring in the New Year, the Okeechobee Police Department is reminding residents about the importance of safe driving during the celebrations. With festivities planned across the city, the department is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all.
Police Chief Donald Hagan emphasizes, “New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and joy, but it’s also a time when we see an increase in impaired driving. Our priority is to keep our roads safe for everyone, and we need the community’s help."
To support this effort, the Okeechobee Police Department will increase patrols throughout the city on New Year’s Eve. Officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The department encourages partygoers to plan ahead. “If you’re going out to celebrate, please make arrangements for a designated driver, said Chief Hagan.
The Chief points to community partners willing to help. Total Roadside Services, BMJ Towing and Silvermoon's Towing are offering discounted rates on New Year's Eve to get you and your vehicle home if you've had to much to drink. “It’s the simplest way to ensure everyone gets home safely," says Jeremey Larue, owner of Total Roadside.
The department is also stressing the importance of other safe driving practices also. With the increase in pedestrians on the streets during celebrations, drivers are reminded to stay alert, obey traffic laws, and reduce speed in crowded areas.
As the countdown to midnight approaches, the community is encouraged to celebrate responsibly and to look out for one another. Together, we can make this New Year’s Eve not only memorable but also safe for everyone.
Total Roadside Services can be reached at (863) 357-0292. BMJ Towing can be reached at (863) 763-2845. Silvermoon's Towing can be reached at 407-436-1566.