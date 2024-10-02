Okeechobee Soil and Water Conservation announces poster contest

Okeechobee Soil and Water Conservation is now accepting submissions for their poster contest.
OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Soil and Water Conservation is now accepting submissions for their poster contest. The deadline for entry is Monday, March 3, 2025 at 4 p.m. The contest is open to any Okeechobee County student grades K - 12.
Theme: “Home is where the habitat is”
Posters (with entry forms affixed to the back) may be delivered to the USDA Service Center 452 US Highway 98 N., Okeechobee, FL 34972 (or contact Vicki Wheeler, 863.623.3240, by Feb. 26th to arrange for school pick up.)
Cash prizes are: first place, $50; second place, $35; third place, $20. Categories are by grade.
For a complete list of rules and entry form visit: www.okeechobeeswcd.org