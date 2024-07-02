Open House approaching for Okeechobee schools 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/2/24

Summer break is almost over and in just a few short weeks students in Okeechobee will be back in school.  

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Open House approaching for Okeechobee schools 

Posted
By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News

 OKEECHOBEE -- In just a few short weeks students in Okeechobee will be back in school. 

The Okeechobee County School Board is set to approve 2024-25 school starting and end times at their July 9 meeting and set the dates for open house. 

The schedule to be presented to the School Board has open house for most schools in Okeechobee on August 8, with all elementary schools running from 5-7 p.m. all middle schools and Okeechobee Achievement Academy running from 6-8 p.m., and OHS and the Freshman Campus running from 7-9 p.m. OHS sophomores and Okeechobee Virtual School’s open house will be on August 6 from 6-8 p.m.   

Students will be heading back to school starting on August 12. Okeechobee High School’s first bell will be at 7:04 a.m., and the Brahmans’ day ends at 2:10 p.m. Classes at the Freshman Campus begin at 7:15 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m., while both middle schools start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m. 

Most Okeechobee County elementary schools start at 8:10 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m., with North Elementary starting at 8:09 a.m. and still ending at 2:50 p.m. Okeechobee Achievement Academy middle and high start at 7:20 a.m. and end at 1:50 p.m. 

There are three early release days in the upcoming school year, Feb. 14, April 25, and May 29. 

Okeechobee County School District, Open House

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hendry County School District gets a budget preview

Leadership Florida honors Immokalee Foundation

Okeechobee students’ state exams results released

Open House approaching for Okeechobee schools 

x