Open House approaching for Okeechobee schools 

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 4:53 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- In just a few short weeks students in Okeechobee will be back in school.

The Okeechobee County School Board is set to approve 2024-25 school starting and end times at their July 9 meeting and set the dates for open house.

The schedule to be presented to the School Board has open house for most schools in Okeechobee on August 8, with all elementary schools running from 5-7 p.m. all middle schools and Okeechobee Achievement Academy running from 6-8 p.m., and OHS and the Freshman Campus running from 7-9 p.m. OHS sophomores and Okeechobee Virtual School’s open house will be on August 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Students will be heading back to school starting on August 12. Okeechobee High School’s first bell will be at 7:04 a.m., and the Brahmans’ day ends at 2:10 p.m. Classes at the Freshman Campus begin at 7:15 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m., while both middle schools start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.

Most Okeechobee County elementary schools start at 8:10 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m., with North Elementary starting at 8:09 a.m. and still ending at 2:50 p.m. Okeechobee Achievement Academy middle and high start at 7:20 a.m. and end at 1:50 p.m.

There are three early release days in the upcoming school year, Feb. 14, April 25, and May 29.