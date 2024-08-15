Open letter to all candidates running for office in Okeechobee County Aug. 20

Posted Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:04 am

HOBE SOUND — For 10 years The Pegasus Foundation has been focusing on the County of Okeechobee as an area representative of how rural South Florida counties are dealing with their pet animal populations and their owners. We chose Okeechobee because, some years ago, they had appointed a forward-thinking director who was interested in learning new ways of dealing with the sad fate of dogs and cats under their care. We also chose to work with Nalas New Life Rescue as our transport partner because they had already been rescuing pets from Okeechobee long before we became involved. Together we act with other Foundations to form The Everglades Coalition.

This effort has been successful because we promoted public affordable spay and neuter services with the help of county staff and the Justin Bartlett Animal Care Services for one year. The public paid $50-$60 for spay/neuter and vaccine services. There was always a long waiting list, and the public was appreciative. Unfortunately, the local veterinarians chose not to help, time and time again except for one vet who has since retired. What became evident was that a county run spay and neuter program needed to happen. The then Okeechobee Commission voted to do that unanimously just prior to Covid…then everything was shut down. Low and no cost spay and neuter is still desperately needed, especially for families living under the poverty level. The shelter is overflowing with surrendered or stray or abandoned dogs and cats. No fault of the shelter staff but their funds simply do not match the need. Too many animals and too little funds. It will only get worse as people move en masse into Okeechobee looking for the Florida dream. The developers will benefit, and the new residents will bring their problems, such as pets needing help, with them.

Currently the shelter seldom has funds for flea and tick preventative medications or for vaccines. Fortunately, a non-profit is helping with a supply of vaccines. Vaccination and flea and tick treatment should be standard for all shelter animals.

We have helped over 150 dogs and cats from Okeechobee just since January 1, 2024. They are transported to northern shelters when they could take them. This is an expensive effort that has not cost Okeechobee County any money. The reason these northern shelters and rescues can take animals is because they bit the bullet years ago and opened mass spay and neuter programs to ensure that there are no free roaming dogs. Most cat numbers are controlled by TNVR.

The bottom line is that each person running for office, whether or not they get elected, can help by stating their views and what they will do to better care for shelter animals and lower the euthanasia numbers. Okeechobee pets deserve our help.