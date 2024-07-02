Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 3:40 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Jaqwuan Freeman was arrested June 26 by PBSO and charged with weapon offense - missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond set at $50,000.

• Wilnequia Brooks was arrested June 27 by PBSO and charged with grand theft $750 less than $5k. Bond set at $5,000.

• Cedrick Washington was arrested June 27 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender, reckless driving first offense, resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond set at $6,250.

• Mary Jones was arrested June 29 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond set at $10,000.

• Marquavious Greer was arrested June 30 by PBSO and charged with 2x burglary with assault or battery. Bond was not set.

• Henry Williams was arrested June 30 by PBSO and charged with possession of weapon - or ammo by convicted felon and probation violation. Bond set at $50,000.

• Augustin Mendoza was arrested June 30 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault - with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was not set.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.