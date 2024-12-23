Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Monday, December 23, 2024 11:39 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Andre Mack was arrested Dec. 18 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and grand theft $750 less than $5K. Bon was not set.

• Marcenel Dorival was arrested Dec. 18 by PBSO and charged with battery - by touch or strike, burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, property damage criminal mischief - over $200 under $1,000 and burglary with assault or battery. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Jeanel Rinvil was arrested Dec. 18 by PBSO and charged with burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, theft, stalking - follow harass cyberstalk another. Bond was not set.

• Brandon Bryant was arrested Dec. 19 by PBSO and charged with battery on specified personnel. Bond was not set.

• Tvories Stanley was arrested Dec. 19 by PBSO and charged with felony failure to appear. Bond was not set.

• Elaine Clark was arrested Dec. 19 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Elisha Carswell was arrested Dec. 21 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery on pregnant victim. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.