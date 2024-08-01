Palm Beach County Library System provides weekend meal kits for kids

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/1/24

The Palm Beach County Library System is providing free weekend meal kits for children...

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Library System is providing free weekend meal kits for children ages 18 and younger. Meal kits are available every Friday year round at several locations.

They include healthy, easy-to-prepare food such as shelf-stable pasta, chicken, rice, tuna, oatmeal, granola bars and more! Kits are available for pick up while supplies last at the locations below. The schedules vary, so call the location for days and times meal kits are available.

Sponsored by Pan-Florida Challenge:

• Belle Glade Branch, 725 NW Fourth Street, Belle Glade
• Clarence E. Anthony Branch, 375 SW Second Avenue, South Bay
• Loula V. York Branch, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

Visit www.pbclibrary.org/locations for a listing of all library locations.

Library Director Douglas Crane stated, “Our library serves as a vibrant social hub, nurturing the minds and bodies of the children in Palm Beach County. By providing free summer lunches and weekend meal kits, we address a critical need by ensuring they have nourishment even when school is not in session.”

