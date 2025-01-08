PBC Commission unanimously approves $10 million for Crisis Center

Posted Wednesday, January 8, 2025 2:20 pm

WEST PALM BEACH – On Jan. 7, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve $10 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support the development of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s state-of-the-art Crisis Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse. This marks the first step in the development process of this critical facility.

“This facility will ensure 24/7 access to crisis support and sustainable mental health treatment for both adults and children – helping patients navigate crisis and build resilience for life,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District of Palm Beach County President and CEO. “We are extremely grateful to the Board of County Commissioners and our community partners who voiced their support for this critical project. Together, we will support sustainable and effective behavioral health care for generations to come.”

Designed to be a gold standard in psychiatric and clinical care, the Crisis Center will focus on specialized care and provide patients with seamless connections to long-term support services. No one will be turned away, ensuring that all community members have access to the resources they need, regardless of ability to pay. Planned features of the Crisis Center include:

24/7 crisis access point for first responders, health care providers, patients, and families

Inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services for adults and children

Rapid 23-hour observation and individualized treatment

Specialized clinical care for substance use disorder, Baker Acts, Marchman Acts, and other emergent psychiatric needs

Integrated primary care and pharmacy services

Individual and group therapy services

Connections to community resources, including housing, workforce, financial, and transportation support

Various community partners and leaders attended the public meeting and voiced their support, including Florida Rep. Mike Caruso, District 87; Al Johnson, Chief Assistant State Attorney for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office; Daniel Eisinger, Palm Beach County Public Defender; Melissa McKinlay, former Palm Beach County Commissioner; Gulf Stream Police Chief Richard Jones who also serves as President of the Palm Beach County Association of Police Chiefs; Assistant

Chief Anthony Spatera, West Palm Beach Police Department; Ava Parker, President of Palm Beach State College; Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, MD, FAEMS; Katherine Murphy, CEO of National Alliance on Mental Illness Palm Beach County (NAMI PBC); Andrew McAusland, CEO of Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches; Lissa Franklin, Executive Director, Delray Beach Drug Task Force and Ladi Goldwire, Parent. During the presentation, the Health Care District also played this short video of current Health Care District patients describing the value of their care.

The facility will align with national best practice guidelines published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and is estimated to save $150 million annually by alleviating pressure among community resources.