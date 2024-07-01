PBC Health Care District shares fireworks injury data ahead of the holiday

Posted Monday, July 1, 2024 3:07 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — As we approach the July Fourth holiday, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Trauma Agency is sharing data on traumatic injuries caused by fireworks and offering tips to prevent these injuries. Over the past year (June 2023 – May 2024), 11 Palm Beach County residents or visitors were treated for traumatic injuries related to fireworks, including five children aged 12-17. Approximately 60 percent of these critical injuries occurred during last year’s July Fourth festivities. About 40 percent occurred during New Year’s Eve.

These statistics encompass all patients treated at the county’s two Level 1 trauma centers, Delray Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center, who met trauma alert criteria requiring they receive highly specialized, time-sensitive care.

Common injuries from fireworks include:

• Burns, particularly affecting the hands, fingers and face

• Eye injuries, such as contusions, lacerations and foreign bodies in the eye



• Hand injuries, which can include lacerations, fractures and even amputations• Hearing damage from loud explosions, which can cause temporary or permanent hearing loss• Injuries from fireworks that explode unexpectedly or go in the wrong direction• Smoke inhalation, which can cause respiratory issues

“Fireworks are a festive July Fourth tradition that can pose significant health risks if not handled properly,” Belma Andric, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “It’s crucial to handle fireworks with caution and follow all safety guidelines to protect yourself and your loved ones from potential harm.”

The Health Care District’s Trauma Agency encourages residents to play it safe and leave fireworks to the professionals by attending public fireworks displays. To prevent fireworks injuries, adults should maintain a safe distance, closely supervise children, use protective gear, ignite only one firework at a time, soak spent fireworks before disposal, and refrain from relighting fireworks that malfunction.

“Prevention is key to avoiding traumatic injuries,” said Joel Rosales, RN, the Health Care District’s Trauma Agency Nurse Manager. “By following safety protocols, we can significantly reduce the risk of firework-related injuries and ensure that celebrations remain safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

For more information on the Health Care District’s Trauma Agency and interventions to help prevent traumatic injury, visit www.hcdpbc.org/for-patients/trauma-system/education-and-prevention.