Due to weather conditions associated with Hurricane Milton, Palm Beach State College will be closed on...

PBSC announces closures due to Hurricane Milton

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

LAKE WORTH — Due to weather conditions associated with Hurricane Milton, Palm Beach State College will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, October 9. All faculty and staff are expected to work remotely on Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the exception of Facilities, Campus Security and essential personnel, who are required to be on site at each of their assigned campuses. All classes (in-person & online), extracurricular activities and special events will be cancelled both Tuesday and Wednesday. An update will be issued Oct. 8 at noon. All further updates will be posted on www.pbsc.edu.

