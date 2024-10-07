PBSC announces closures due to Hurricane Milton

Due to weather conditions associated with Hurricane Milton, Palm Beach State College will be closed on...
LAKE WORTH — Due to weather conditions associated with Hurricane Milton, Palm Beach State College will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, October 9. All faculty and staff are expected to work remotely on Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the exception of Facilities, Campus Security and essential personnel, who are required to be on site at each of their assigned campuses. All classes (in-person & online), extracurricular activities and special events will be cancelled both Tuesday and Wednesday. An update will be issued Oct. 8 at noon. All further updates will be posted on www.pbsc.edu.