Pete Walker inducted to Florida Coach Hall of Fame 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/25/24

Clewiston High School athletic director Pete Walker is being inducted to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame Class of 2025  

Former CHS football coach Pete Walker on the Tigers' sideline. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
CLEWISTON- Clewiston High School athletic director Pete Walker is being inducted to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame Class of 2025  

The Hall of Fame honor comes on the heels of Walker being awarded with the 2023 Meritorious Service Award by FACA for serving the athletic profession above and beyond the call of duty. 

Walker has built a legendary football with multiple teams around Lake Okeechobee. He was the quarterback for Clewiston’s 1982 state championship team. And under his coaching the Glades Day Gators secured three state championships. He holds the record for second most wins all-time in Tiger football history. 

The coaches joining Walker in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 are Ray Evans from Windermere, Duane Hagstrom from Flagler Palm Coast, Lyle Livengood from West Port, Victor Lorenzano from Harmony, Roger Mayo from Escambia, Dan Talbot from Polk County. and Tim Sims from Hernand. 

