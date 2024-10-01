Phil Foster Park Snorkeling Trail is underwater delight

Posted Tuesday, October 1, 2024 9:16 am

RIVIERA BEACH -- If you enjoy snorkeling or scuba diving, put Phil Foster Park in Palm Beach County on your list of South Florida places to visit.

The park, 900 Blue Heron Blvd., features a protected swimming area with sand bottom and clear water.

More than 600 tons of rock and prefabricated reef modules were used to build an artificial reef in a two-acre area just outside the edge of the swimming area. This snorkeling trail attracts an abundance of sea life. Visitors often see a variety fish as well as squid, octopus, rays, starfish and sea horses.

Most of the snorkeling reef is in 6 to 10 feet of water.

Three shark statues donated by sculptor and scuba diver Thomas McDonald are 250 feet offshore.

The best time for snorkeling is one hour before to one hour after high tide. Check tide charts at IdiveFlorida.com for the day you plan to visit. Each group of snorkelers is required to have a dive flag. Dive flags can be purchased from any dive shop.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily. Admission is free. Parking is limited with 206 regular parking spaces and 127 boat/trailer spaces. Parking fills up quickly on the weekends. When parking is full, park staff closes access to the park and directs prospective patrons to other locations. When enough vehicles leave, access to the park is reopened.

The Blue Heron Boulevard Bridge provides shade near the swimming area.