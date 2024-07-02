Pickleball comes to Clewiston

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 4:26 pm

[Photo by Jose Alfonso Paniagua, Jr.]

CLEWISTON – The pickleball craze has taken hold in Clewiston, utilizing unused tennis courts at the corner of Royal Palm and Pasadena Avenues.

According to Clewiston Sweetest Town Pickleball organizer, Jose Alfonso Paniagua, Jr., local pickleball enthusiasts have been joining up in droves.

Games are open to everyone. There is no registration or court fees, nothing to join. All skill levels – even none – are welcome to show up at the courts at 6 p.m. weekdays.

Pickleball is similar to tennis using lightweight paddles, a plastic perforated ball and a 34-inch high net.

Paniagua thought this was the perfect sport to bring to Clewiston as any age and any skill level can play.

“It is nice to see family and friends getting together for a good game of pickleball,” he said. “But also, the big benefit of this is the exercise you get from it. If you look at the benefits of pickleball it’s amazing how much calories you can burn or just get in your steps for the day without even thinking about it.”

Courts are at the intersection of Royal Palm and Pasadena Avenues, America's best value Inn/Historic Clewiston Inn. Games start at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, visit the Clewiston Sweetest Town Pickleball Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1098823641206293