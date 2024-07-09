Profiles in Foster Care – Trish Crawford

Posted Tuesday, July 9, 2024 10:04 am

PORT ST. LUCIE – Communities Connected for Kids unveiled its Profiles in Foster Care series earlier this spring.

The project, which introduces local foster parents to the community through a series of short bios and pictures, is also a product of CCKids’ #25by2025 campaign to add 25 foster homes by 2025.

“We hope that by sharing these foster-care stories and experiences, others may be inspired to consider their own foster-care journey,” said Christina Kaiser, CCKids community relations director.

Today, we are pleased to introduce Trish Crawford, a very new foster parent licensed in January with her husband, Billy.

Trish and Billy have four adult biological children in their 30s and have fostered two teenage girls from their home in Fort Pierce.

“We decided to become foster parents after hearing the statistics for teens that age out of the system and how many become addicts, homeless or end up in prison,” Trish says. “This tugged on our hearts and we felt the need to help.

“My advise for anyone looking to foster would be to pray on it and then pray some more.

“It’s not an easy decision but there are moments that are rewarding.

“Even if you only do it for a little bit you can make a difference in a child’s life.”

If you are interested in being a foster parent, call 772-873-7800, and ask for Jerra Wisecup.