Quarter Auction benefits Gabriel Williams

OKEECHOBEE — The American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St., will host a Quarters for a Cause Auction to benefit Gabriel Williams on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Four-year-old Gabriel is fighting malignant glioma. Wear some gray or gold to be entered into the Special Raffle provided by Maybeline’s Creations. There will be Chinese Raffles, 50/50 drawing, vendors with cash and carry.
To make a donation or for information, call Janice at 561-310-3285.