Raulerson volunteers donate $500 to support Breast Cancer Awareness

Posted Monday, November 18, 2024 2:46 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital Volunteers are proud to announce a $500 donation to Okeechobee Professionals for the Cure, a local organization that provides support for Okeechobee residents facing the challenges of breast cancer. Throughout the month of October, community members and hospital colleagues had the opportunity to donate and display their names on a pink ribbon in the hospital’s gift shop as a show of solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thanks to their generosity, the funds raised will help support local individuals affected by breast cancer.

Did you know the HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital Volunteers operate as an independent non-profit organization, separate from the hospital itself? This dedicated group not only staff and manage the hospital’s gift shop, but also take charge of ordering, stocking, and ensuring that the gift shop’s proceeds directly benefit the Okeechobee community. Each year, the funds generated by the gift shop go toward college scholarships awarded to graduating seniors from Okeechobee High School, helping to support the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The volunteers’ presence is felt throughout many areas of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital, from assisting in the gift shop to supporting food and nutrition services. “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and compassion of our volunteer team,” said Brian Melear, Chief Executive Officer. “Their contributions have a profound impact on our patients, our hospital staff, and the Okeechobee community.”

For those interested in making a difference, Raulerson Hospital Volunteers invite community members to consider joining their team. Applications can be completed online at hcafloridahealthcare.com/locations/raulerson-hospital under the ‘Visitors’ tab, or they can be picked up at our front desk. For more information, please email Erin Moore at erin.moore4@hcahealthcare.com.