Make the most of the season’s nutritious passion fruit harvest

By Meredith Bauer
UF/IFAS
Posted 8/23/24

Passion fruit is a tropical treat that offers a plethora of nutritional benefits...

UF/IFAS

Passion fruit is a tropical treat that offers a plethora of nutritional benefits, and now is the peak time to enjoy this fruit. According to University of Florida horticultural sciences experts, this vibrant fruit is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a powerhouse of nutrition.

For example, passion fruit is packed with vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system and promoting healthy skin. It also has significant amounts of vitamin A, which is essential for a healthy immune system and for maintaining good vision. Passion fruit also has a lot of fiber, which helps with digestion and weight management, according to a UF/IFAS Ask IFAS publication.

“Passion fruit is not only delicious, but it’s very good for your body,” said UF/IFAS horticultural sciences associate professor Ali Sarkhosh.

Passion fruit is a good source of antioxidants, which helps protect the body against cell-damaging free radicals and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders, as well as premature aging.

Minerals found in passion fruit such as potassium, iron and magnesium help with heart health, oxygen transport across the body and muscle function, the UF/IFAS publication states.

In restaurants and kitchens, passion fruit is celebrated for being an ingredient with a bright, tangy flavor with versatility. Its pulp and seeds can be scooped out and eaten fresh, but in areas where fresh passion fruit cannot be bought, a concentrate or frozen option is just as nutritious and can add a tropical twist to many dishes.

Its health benefits and wide culinary uses make passion fruit a valuable addition to any plate. Here are some UF/IFAS-created recipes to try to bring passion fruit into your home.

Baby kale and spinach salad with passion fruit dressing
Ingredients for salad dressing:
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
Lime juice of two limes (1/4 cup)
1/4 cup water
5-6 fresh passion fruits with the inside pulp scooped out or ¼ cup concentrate
1/4 cup sweet or red onion, peeled and cut
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher sea salt
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Recipe for salad dressing: Combine all ingredients into a blender and process on puree setting until smooth. Pour into a jar and refrigerate for up to 24 hours or use it right away.
Ingredients for salad:
5-ounce mix of baby kale and spinach, washed and dried

Dragon fruit, peeled and diced
1 avocado, diced
A handful of jicama sticks, diced
1/2 of a red onion, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup pecans
Recipe for salad:
Put the salad mix into a bowl and top with the remaining ingredients. Add the salad dressing and toss.

Passion fruit and pineapple sorbet
Ingredients:
1 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple in 100% fruit juice
One bag frozen passion fruit cubes
Recipe:
Place can of pineapple in the freezer for at least three hours. Remove when it is fully frozen.
Run the frozen can briefly under hot water or let it sit on the counter for 30 minutes.
Remove fruit from the can and slice into small cubes.
Place the pineapple and passion fruit into a blender and blend until creamy.
Serve immediately.

Passion fruit glazed chicken
Ingredients:
1/3 cup passion fruit concentrate

1 lemon
1 lime
1/2 teaspoon garlic cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
Handful of sprigs of rosemary, chopped
Two chicken breasts
Recipe:
Juice and zest the lemon and lime. Combine the passion fruit concentrate, lemon juice and zest, lime juice and zest, garlic, olive oil, onion powder and rosemary to create a marinade. Reserve a few tablespoons in a separate small bowl.
Put the chicken breasts in a Ziplock bag and cover with the marinate. Let rest in the fridge overnight.
Grill the chicken and brush with the remaining marinade until the internal temperature of the chicken is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Passion fruit parfait
Ingredients:
2 cups chopped bananas and mango
¼ cup passion fruit concentrate
2 cups unsweetened yogurt
2 cups granola
Recipe:
Mix passion fruit concentrate with the yogurt.
Layer the ingredients in a cup in this order: 1/3 cup fruit, 1/3 cup yogurt and 1/3 cup granola.

