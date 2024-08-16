Reflections from the Pulpit: Miracles still happen

Posted Friday, August 16, 2024 3:15 pm

I would like to share with you a wonderful testimony of the goodness of the Lord. There is a couple that are high school sweethearts and have been together since they both were 18 years old.

In 2014 the man came home and his wife told him that she had been going to the doctor and they had discovered a lump in her breast and it was cancer. They both were devastated because the husband had lost three of his relatives recently to breast cancer so automatically in their eyes it was a death sentence.

They were saved but they had not been going to church or living a Christian lifestyle, but they knew to turn to the Lord Jesus in their time of trouble. The wife went on to have surgery and chemo treatment and praise the Lord that in 2015 she received a clean bill of health.

After all of this happened, they knew that Jesus healed her using modern medicine because they know Jesus as their healer, and they radically changed their lives and started serving in the church living for the Lord.

In December of 2023, the wife went to her husband and asked him to take her to the emergency room because she was not feeling well. The hospital ran multiple tests on her and discovered that she needed her gall bladder removed and that she had a spot on her right lung, and it had a lot of water in it. They admitted her to the hospital.

The spouses immediately thought oh my here we go again. In their walk with the Lord, they have developed a relationship with him and were very strong in their faith in him. The husband staying strong in front of everyone went off by his self and prayed to the Lord and asked him to please help him and he heard a still small voice (Jesus) “she will be OK, and she doesn’t have cancer.”

He shared what the Lord said with his wife and numerous test came back all saying cancer; but, they stood firm in the faith of what the Lord spoke to him because they knew the scripture Matthew 4:4 Man shall not live by bread alone but every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. He knew he heard from the Lord that day.

Months went by and multiple tests later they were called to the doctor’s office to discuss the latest results and when the doctor came in he handed the wife a bunch of paperwork showing negative results of cancer, Praise Jesus. The couple left the doctors office that day with the husband shouting Praise Jesus form the top of his lung for the entire world to hear. She had to go to one more doctor to check on the spot and that doctor told her that the spot had disappeared. Throughout the months that this couple went through this they had the entire world giving them a death report and they believed the report of the Lord and they are walking in victory because of the miracle the Lord Jesus blessed them with.

I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that couple will be telling everyone about Jesus for the rest of their lives, and how I know this for certain is because that couple is my Wife and me.

I would like to encourage you to seek a relationship with the one who loves you so much that he died so you could live. He is still performing miracles today I know because I wake up next to one every day. God Bless.