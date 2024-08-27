Register by Sept. 2 for EAA Best Management Practices Training

Register by Sept. 2 for EAA Best Management Practices Training

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — UF/IFAS will hold EAA Best Management Practices Training on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EREC Conference Center, 3200 E Canal St. S. in Belle Glade

The goals of the workshop are to review and discuss the operating principles of the EAA Best Management Practices program and provide participants with the latest implementation information. Certified Crop Advisor and Continuing Education Units (CCAs and CEUs) will be offered to workshop participants. Please register by September 2.

To register, visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eaa-best-management-practices-training-tickets-995281161747?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

