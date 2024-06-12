Posted Wednesday, June 12, 2024 12:00 am

Robert Lee “Bob” Giesler, age 87, of Birdseye, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 23, 1937, in Jasper, to Raymond and Dorothy “Opal” (Blackgrove) Giesler; and married Beverly Joyce Frick on July 2, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Bob owned and operated Bob’s Place, The Carrousel, the Colonial Bar and Giesler Telephone and Electric, all in Dubois County; and The Barn in Loogootee. Bob and his wife, Beverly, lived in Florida for 34 years. While there, they attended Buckhead Ridge Church; and Bob was a Glades County Commissioner for 20 years. He was instrumental in getting the State Prison started while being Chairman of the Small County Coalition for the State of Florida for 4 years. Bob was KofC 4th Degree in Lake Placid, Florida and 3rd Degree in Celestine, Indiana. He was a life member of Am Vets, was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and enjoyed spending time with his companion, Fluffy. Bob was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Werne, brother, John Giesler; son-in-law, Gary Schnarr; and grandson, Joshua Werne.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Joyce Giesler; four children, Roxanna (Mark) Hasenour of Jasper, Carla Schnarr of Jasper, Joyce (Jack) Welp of Birdseye and Molly (Bret) Egg of Rogers, Arkansas; one sister, Linda (Dave) Ernst; son-in-law, Patrick Werne of Okeechobee, Florida; sister-in-law, Shirley Giesler of Oakdale, California; fifteen grandchildren, Amy (Dave) Mitchell, Bobby (April) Welp, Annette (Rick) Applegate, Michelle (Josh) Wehr, Megan (Matt) Hasenour, Britni (Josh) Piyavunno, Breanna (Alex) Hilbert, Chrystal (Peter) Miller, Jonathan (Tina) Hasenour, Jennifer (Roy) Harder, Derrick Schnarr, Adam Schnarr, Sasia Fehribach and Lynee (Nick) Heichelbech; thirty one great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Robert Lee Giesler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, June 17, 2024, at Schnellville Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mentor Cemetery. Father Tony Ernst will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 16th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com