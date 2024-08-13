Clewiston Rotary Club members delivered apples to New Harvest Church teachers ...
Rotarians deliver apples to teachers
CLEWISTON –– Clewiston Rotary Club members delivered apples to New Harvest Church teachers, who returned to the classroom this week. Wishing all students, teachers and school staff a safe and happy back to school week! [Photo courtesy Clewiston Rotary Club]
Keywords
robary club,
rotarians,
apples,
new harvest church,