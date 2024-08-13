Rotarians deliver apples to teachers

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/13/24

CLEWISTON –– Clewiston Rotary Club members delivered apples to New Harvest Church teachers, who returned to the classroom this week. Rotarians wish all students, teachers and school staff a safe and happy school year! [Photo courtesy Clewiston Rotary Club]

