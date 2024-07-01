Saving water = saving money this summer

Posted Monday, July 1, 2024 12:57 pm

It’s July in Florida, so it’s hot. According to the Florida Climate Center housed at Florida State University, July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded for many cities in the Sunshine State, prompting urgings by health organizations to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. And while for healthy adults there’s rarely “too much of a good thing” when it comes to water consumption, the same isn’t true when it comes to what flows through your pipes at home.

Data from various sources reveal that families are spending from two to five percent of their household income on water and sewer services. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average family spends at least $1,100 per year in water costs. Since most of those costs are directly related to consumption, reducing your water usage will have a positive impact on your utility costs. The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) offers these tips for cooling down your water bill this summer and year-round.

Get personal

If you leave the faucet running while you brush your teeth, you are not alone. Estimates reveal that between one-third and 50% of people have adopted this water-wasting habit! According to the EPA, this bad habit uses as much as four gallons of water every time you brush. For twice-a-day brushers, that’s almost 3,000 gallons per year per person! Run the water only enough to dampen your toothbrush and while rinsing. Taking shorter showers can also significantly reduce your household water consumption.

Get in dontrol

Take control and advantage of the appliances and systems in your home. Running your dishwasher or washing machine half full can double your water consumption. Be proactive and quickly address what may seem like small DIY repairs like a leaking faucet. Drippy faucets waste 10,000 gallons of water per household a year, equivalent to the amount needed to do 270 loads of laundry. Save water, salt and money by running water softeners the minimum regenerations necessary to maintain water softness and turn them off while away on vacation. Schedule your sprinkler system to run in the evening or early morning to minimize evaporation.

Get an upgrade

When your budget allows or when faucets and toilets break, consider replacing them with ones that carry the EPA’s WaterSense label. These fixtures are certified to use at least 20 percent less water, save energy, and perform as well as or better than regular models. Older toilets use as much as six gallons per flush, compared with newer models that use less than two. New shower heads or just replacing the aerators in current showerheads greatly reduce consumption while maintaining a healthy flow. Visit the EPA’s WaterSense Calculator page to estimate how much water, energy and money you might save: https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-calculator

Get credit where credit is due

Did you know you might be eligible for a tax credit when you install more energy efficient appliances including a heat pump water heater? Visit this website for more information and to calculate possible credits based on your zip code: https://www.energystar.gov/homesavings

Think outside the water meter

While not as obvious, sometimes our efforts not directly tied to personal water consumption can result in water savings that help our environment. For example, recycling a pound of paper saves 3.5 gallons of water, because much less water is used in the manufacturing of recycled paper.

For additional water-saving tips, visit the FGUA website here: https://www.fgua.com/community/sustainability/

To estimate the water usage for your household, check out Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Water Use Calculator at this link: https://www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/conservation/water-use-calculator

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) owns and operates almost 100 water and wastewater utility systems in 14 Florida counties, providing service to more than 120,000 customer connections. Counties served by FGUA include Citrus, Hillsborough, Lake, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Seminole, Hardee, Lee, Alachua, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia.