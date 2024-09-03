The Weekly Clothesline: A church home just for you

Posted Tuesday, September 3, 2024 12:00 am

“The true Christian goes to church not only for what he gets out of it but also for what he can put into it.” Paul thought this idea was important, which was why he wrote his letter to the Ephesians. His letter was solely to strengthen the believers in their Christian faith by explaining the nature and purpose of the church. He wanted to make sure the believers knew that the church was the body of Christ.

The church, as we know it, began at Pentecost. The apostles received the gift of the Holy Spirit and joyfully took the Gospel to others, telling all who would listen about the saving grace of Jesus. They passed along how they had lived for three years: a community of believers coming together in prayer, worship, and fellowship. The most prominent of the churches established after Pentecost was the church in Ephesus, and Paul’s letter explains what a church should be: a living body of Christ on earth.

Ancient churches began as secret meetings in homes for fear of persecution. Thankfully, that has changed, and styles of worship have changed with many options to meet the needs of every worshiper. For a person to worship — body, mind, soul, and spirit — everything about us must feel the joy of worship!

If you do not have a church home, there’s room for you at Good Shepherd. God is waiting for you to find what you’re looking for. God is waiting for you.