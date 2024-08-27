SFWMD makes it easy to access real-time data

Posted Tuesday, August 27, 2024 11:36 am

Have you ever wondered how much rain recently fell in your community? Or if the gates on a nearby canal are open?

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) makes it easy for you to access this information and other real-time data collected across its 16-county region?

Up-to-the-minute information: Through the SFWMD’s extensive monitoring network, you can find water levels in lakes, canals and waterways throughout the region. You can see how much rain has fallen in your neighborhood. You can even find out if coastal gates and other water control structures are open or closed and if pumps are turned on or off.

Online access: The SFWMD’s online environmental database – called DBHYDRO – allows you to search for historical or up-to-date surface and groundwater information, as well as meteorologic, hydrogeologic and water quality data from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

In addition, the SFWMD’s Site Status Report provides comprehensive up-to-the-minute information for hundreds of water control structures and pump stations throughout the SFWMD water management system, organized by regions for ease of navigation. It shows the current volume of water being moved and the water level upstream and downstream at each location. It also shows the daily water level for lakes and other large water bodies.

Data-driven decisions: Rainfall totals, water levels, and other environmental data collected through the SFWMD’s monitoring network are used to guide important water management decisions that support our environmental restoration efforts and provide water to South Florida.

Visit SFWMD.gov/Science to learn more about the SFWMD’s vast monitoring network and all of the data available to you.