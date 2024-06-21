SFWMD seeks input on Draft 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan

Posted Friday, June 21, 2024 1:54 pm

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing efforts, we are encouraging stakeholders and the public to share their comments on the Draft 2024 District Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan.

The draft plan details regional resiliency projects and outlines the SFWMD’s proactive approach to reducing the risks of flooding, sea level rise, and other climate impacts on water resources and increasing community and ecosystem resiliency in South Florida. The latest updates to the plan were presented during the SFWMD’s Resiliency Coordination Forum on May 29, 2024. To view the recording of the forum and access related materials, visit the Resiliency Coordination Forum webpage.

The 2024 plan includes an interactive map that makes it easy for the public to find project locations and relevant information. View the Draft 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan Map.

Public comments can be submitted for both the plan and the map. The comments will be evaluated and will play an important role in shaping the final 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan.

The extended deadline to submit comments is Friday, June 28, 2024. All comments must be emailed to resiliency@sfwmd.gov.

SFWMD is at the forefront of resiliency planning and actively collaborates with stakeholders, local governments, and experts to develop strategies and project plans that ensure our critical flood control infrastructure can effectively adapt to changing conditions.