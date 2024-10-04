SFWMD to hold meeting about the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update

The plan assesses current and projected water needs in the planning area through 2045.
Join the South Florida Water Management District for the second public meeting about the 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update. The plan assesses current and projected water needs in the planning area through 2045. The planning area includes portions of Glades, Okeechobee, and Highlands counties (generally northwest of Lake Okeechobee) and the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Brighton Reservation.
Meeting Details
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
The presentation will be posted to the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan webpage before the meeting begins.
The virtual meeting will be live streamed and recorded. At the conclusion of the meeting, the recording will be posted to the District’s YouTube page. If you would like a copy of the recording, it can be provided upon request.
For more information on the South Florida Water Management District’s Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan, please contact Chad Brcka at 561-682-2816 or cbrcka@sfwmd.gov.
We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the water supply plan update addresses the needs of the region.