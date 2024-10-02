Vernon Boyd receives award for 50 years of service with the USACE

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 5:04 pm

JACKSONVILLE — It’s rare to find individuals whose careers are marked by longevity and unwavering dedication. Yet, some professionals stand as pillars of stability and commitment. Vernon Boyd is one of those individuals, he recently celebrated a remarkable milestone — 50 years of service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

In celebrating Vernon Boyd’s 50 years of service, the Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman presented him with a Recognition of Service Award on Sept. 5, to honor not only his professional achievements but also his commitment and values.

For half a century, Vernon Boyd has embodied USACE’s values of integrity, quality, professionalism, and caring. Boyd began his journey with USACE in 1974, as a temporary Mobile Equipment Servicer. Through his hard work and dedication, he quickly made an impression and was awarded the full time position. Over the years, he took initiative and embraced every opportunity to grow and continued to promote, taking on more complex roles finally becoming Lock and Dam Leader. Hard work and selfless service is nothing new to Vernon Boyd, he served 5 years in the Army as Military Police prior to joining USACE.

When asked how working with the Army Corps of Engineers has impacted his life and shaped who he is, he said “discipline, morale and desire to achieve the mission.” He said it means so much to be a part of a “rich tradition of history.”

“Vernon, leads by example and mentors other operators,” says Sherry L. Meade, Field Office Assistant. “He not only excels at engaging with the public but consistently demonstrates high standards and tact.”

His commitment to the USACE mission: “Deliver value to the Nation by anticipating needs and collaboratively engineering solutions that support national security, energize our economy and increase resiliency,” has been unwavering, even through the most challenging times. From hurricanes and floods, Vernon Boyd has been a steadfast presence, always ready to step up when the nation needed it most.

As he reflects on 50 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, his pride is evident not only in the projects completed but, in the relationships, formed. He is know not only for the outstanding job he does but of the countless lives touched, mentored, and inspired along the way.

“I try to better myself everyday,” said Boyd.

Vernon Boyd references the quote “Build tomorrow, today,” and says “every day I look forward to a better tomorrow and somehow tomorrow turned into 50 years.” While not quite ready for retirement he does look forward to the day he will retire and be able to spend quality time with his wife of 51 years, his children and grandchildren.

Boyd’s is a career worth celebrating a legacy of commitment, leadership, and excellence that will continue to inspire others for years to come.